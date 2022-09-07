Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

