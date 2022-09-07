Ignite Planners LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 268.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 168,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

