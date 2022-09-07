Ignite Planners LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,729.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 120.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 72,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 29,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. 91,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.