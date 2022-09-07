Ignite Planners LLC Invests $437,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

