Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 660,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,909,636. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $268.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

