Ignite Planners LLC Sells 12,347 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 3,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,474. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

