II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

II-VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $75.05.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.63.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.