iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $470,547.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,022.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.65 or 0.03361916 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00856769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016875 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.