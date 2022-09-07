iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $470,547.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,022.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.65 or 0.03361916 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00856769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016875 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

