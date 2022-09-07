IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.96

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
IMI Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.
IMI Cuts Dividend
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
