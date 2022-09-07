IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.96

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.1811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

