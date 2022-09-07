Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 1.5%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Immune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
