Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $37.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.