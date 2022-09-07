Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 9,104 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 21,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

