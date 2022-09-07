Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 32,180 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.43% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TZA stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 78,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348,346. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.