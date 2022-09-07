Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 210,993 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

