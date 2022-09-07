Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,342,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after acquiring an additional 200,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $7,357,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $7,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR remained flat at $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,393. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

