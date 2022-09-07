Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 481.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance
PSCH stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.28. 2,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.73 and a 52-week high of $194.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
