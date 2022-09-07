Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,320 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

