Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.55% of Intel worth $17,327,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 1,360,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,465,420. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

