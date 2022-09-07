Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 472.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,550 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,057. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,579,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $22,498,400 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

