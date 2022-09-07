Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.