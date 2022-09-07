Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.