Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,353,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

