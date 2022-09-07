ION Trading 48.2% Higher Over Last Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded 301.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, ION has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $210,095.49 and approximately $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00098353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00265147 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027051 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002568 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,791,803 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,803 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

