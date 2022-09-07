IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 3.9%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 95,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,361,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
IONQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IonQ to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
