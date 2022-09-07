IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 5.3%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 133,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 416,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

IQ-AI Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About IQ-AI

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

