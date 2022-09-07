iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 474,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 203,820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

