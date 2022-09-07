iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 7.2% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.26. 424,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,976,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iQIYI by 33.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after buying an additional 1,745,754 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

