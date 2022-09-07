iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Reduced by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IUSB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

