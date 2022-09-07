iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Trimmed by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 24.4% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 645,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,108. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.