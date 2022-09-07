iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 67,298 shares.The stock last traded at $311.20 and had previously closed at $305.40.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

