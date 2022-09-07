iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 227,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.