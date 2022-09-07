iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 717,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559,372. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

