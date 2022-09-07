iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.