iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 9.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $46,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 157,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

