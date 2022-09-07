J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.63. 15,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,427. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

