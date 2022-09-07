Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav (ETR:JEN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav, S.A. (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €21.30 ($21.73) and last traded at €21.04 ($21.47). Approximately 70,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.82 ($21.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav alerts:

Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.15 and a 200-day moving average of €24.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.