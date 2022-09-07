John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

PDT opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

In other John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $40,888.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

