Kangal (KANGAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kangal has a market cap of $312,739.99 and approximately $18.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kangal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kangal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.