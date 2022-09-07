Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNL opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.