Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.69 and its 200 day moving average is $310.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

