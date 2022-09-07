Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.27.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.