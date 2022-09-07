Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

