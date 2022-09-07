Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 19,211 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

