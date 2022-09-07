Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 490 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

