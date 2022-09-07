Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 571,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

TRGP opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

