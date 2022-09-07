Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Xylem by 51.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

NYSE:XYL opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

