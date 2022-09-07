Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

BMY stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.