Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.47.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.80.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

