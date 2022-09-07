Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 526,400 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526,400 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $10,138,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after purchasing an additional 570,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $117,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.