Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.
Key Tronic Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,463. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.