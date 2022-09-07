Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,463. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.